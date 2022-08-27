Facebook
BPSO searching for bodies of four drowning victims in Sabine River

The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate the bodies of four people who drowned in the Sabine River in the late hours of August 26.(MGN ONLINE)
By Jakob Evans
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Merryville, LA (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate the bodies of four people who drowned in the Sabine River in the late hours of August 26.

They went missing in the water near Mouth of Creek Road in Merryville, where an active search is taking place blocking off the area.

The victims were three adults and one juvenile, authorities said. The three adults supposedly were attempting to save the juvenile from the river current, but were unsuccessful.

BPSO has not released the names of the victims at this time.

