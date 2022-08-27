Facebook
Alligator Bayou Road to reopen following work on flood control structure

(Ascension Parish Government)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 7:32 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Alligator Bayou road is set to reopen to drivers on the morning of Monday, August 29.

The reopening of the road comes as work on a new Fish Bayou flood control structure is getting ready to wrap up.

“Working together with our neighbors in Iberville parish, we have improved this area for our residents,” said Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment. “Where once, they have worried about flood waters overtaking the levee, we now have a new mechanism in place to abate the waters.”

Ascension Parish leaders say the new structure is meant to reduce flood duration in the Bluff Swamp/Spanish Lake Basin. The project ended up costing $3.5 million.

Leaders say residents attempting to travel through the area on Monday morning may get turned around before 10 a.m. That’s when crews will be finishing their work on the project.

