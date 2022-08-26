‘Voices and Votes’, Smithsonian traveling exhibit in Denham Springs

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - For the next few weeks, you can travel back in time and walk-through voting history in the United States. It’s all a part of the Smithsonian traveling exhibit called “Voices & Votes” happening at the Old City Hall in Denham Springs.

The Smithsonian traveling exhibit called “Voices & Votes” is happening at the Old City Hall in Denham Springs. (WAFB)

Organizers said this exhibit is free and traces the development of the bold idea of our young country establishing a government to entrust the power of the nation not in a monarchy, but in its citizens.

Sign, "A Woman Living Here Has Registered to Vote," ca 1920. 2011.0230.01. (National Museum of American History | National Museum of American History, Smithsonian Institution)

The grand opening will be on Sat. Aug 27 and runs through Oct 22.

The Livingston Parish Library is partnering to host presentations at the library by several speakers.

Important dates:

August 27 - Grand opening @ Old City Hall 10 a.m.

Sept. 1 - Private tour for local Girl Scouts @ Old City Hall 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 8 & Sept. 15 - Livingston Parish Clerk of Court Jason Harris and Registrar of Voters Jared Andrews “Everything you Always Wanted to Know about Voting but Were Afraid to Ask,” “Election not Politics” @library 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 17 - Girl Scout Badge Day @ Old City Hall 9-am-1 p.m.

Sept. 22 & Oct.12 - local activist Daniel Landry “The Fight for Civil Rights” @library, 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 29 - Dr. Kat Jaquet of LSU “The Fight for Women’s Suffrage in Louisiana” @ DS library 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 6 - Dr. Sam Hyde of SLU “Rebels, Freedmen and the Historical Process of Voter Suppression in Louisiana” @ DS library 6:30 p.m.

