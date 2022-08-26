Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

‘Voices and Votes’, Smithsonian traveling exhibit in Denham Springs

The grand opening will be on Sat. Aug 27 and runs through Oct 22.
The grand opening will be on Sat. Aug 27 and runs through Oct 22.(WAFB)
By Cali Hubbard
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 4:44 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - For the next few weeks, you can travel back in time and walk-through voting history in the United States. It’s all a part of the Smithsonian traveling exhibit called “Voices & Votes” happening at the Old City Hall in Denham Springs.

The Smithsonian traveling exhibit called “Voices & Votes” is happening at the Old City Hall in...
The Smithsonian traveling exhibit called “Voices & Votes” is happening at the Old City Hall in Denham Springs.(WAFB)

Organizers said this exhibit is free and traces the development of the bold idea of our young country establishing a government to entrust the power of the nation not in a monarchy, but in its citizens.

The Smithsonian traveling exhibit called “Voices & Votes” is happening at the Old City Hall in...
The Smithsonian traveling exhibit called “Voices & Votes” is happening at the Old City Hall in Denham Springs.(WAFB)
Sign, "A Woman Living Here Has Registered to Vote," ca 1920. 2011.0230.01.
Sign, "A Woman Living Here Has Registered to Vote," ca 1920. 2011.0230.01.(National Museum of American History | National Museum of American History, Smithsonian Institution)

The grand opening will be on Sat. Aug 27 and runs through Oct 22.

The Livingston Parish Library is partnering to host presentations at the library by several speakers.

Important dates:

  • August 27 - Grand opening @ Old City Hall 10 a.m.
  • Sept. 1 - Private tour for local Girl Scouts @ Old City Hall 6:30 p.m.
  • Sept. 8 & Sept. 15 - Livingston Parish Clerk of Court Jason Harris and Registrar of Voters Jared Andrews “Everything you Always Wanted to Know about Voting but Were Afraid to Ask,” “Election not Politics” @library 6:30 p.m.
  • Sept. 17- Girl Scout Badge Day @ Old City Hall 9-am-1 p.m.
  • Sept. 22 & Oct.12 - local activist Daniel Landry “The Fight for Civil Rights” @library, 6:30 p.m.
  • Sept. 29 - Dr. Kat Jaquet of LSU “The Fight for Women’s Suffrage in Louisiana” @ DS library 6:30 p.m.
  • Oct. 6 - Dr. Sam Hyde of SLU “Rebels, Freedmen and the Historical Process of Voter Suppression in Louisiana” @ DS library 6:30 p.m.
The Smithsonian traveling exhibit called “Voices & Votes” is happening at the Old City Hall in...
The Smithsonian traveling exhibit called “Voices & Votes” is happening at the Old City Hall in Denham Springs.(National Museum of American History | National Museum of American History, Smithsonian Institution)
The Smithsonian traveling exhibit called “Voices & Votes” is happening at the Old City Hall in...
The Smithsonian traveling exhibit called “Voices & Votes” is happening at the Old City Hall in Denham Springs.(WAFB)
The Smithsonian traveling exhibit called “Voices & Votes” is happening at the Old City Hall in...
The Smithsonian traveling exhibit called “Voices & Votes” is happening at the Old City Hall in Denham Springs.(WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

pills generic
Statins: More than just lowering cholesterol?
CEO Heath Phillips in front of The Cove at Bear-X in College Station. The water park saw an...
Adults-only water park in Texas sees boom in customers from outside the state
Michael Tyler
Rapper Mystikal arrested on rape, domestic abuse, drug charges
P-EBT Louisiana
Child Care P-EBT available
A Baton Rouge mother has a week to make an unthinkable decision - carry her baby to term even...
Mother claims she was denied an abortion despite baby’s condition

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, August 26
Rainy pattern showing no signs of letting up
Five people were shot, authorities confirmed.
Five people shot in St. Helena Parish, deputies investigating
Livingston Parish President urging library officials to reclassify certain books.
Livingston Parish president urging library officials to reclassify books with ‘questionable sexual content’
Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks will be sending a letter to officials at the parish...
Livingston Parish president urging library officials to reclassify certain books