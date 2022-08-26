Southern preps for season opener; starting QB still not officially named

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - With nine days to go until the season opener arrives, the Southern quarterback battle is headed down the home stretch on “The Bluff,” if it hasn’t already been called.

Head coach Eric Dooley has been holding his thoughts close to the vest as far back as spring practice, even for an NAIA opponent in the first game.

Southern held a walk-through on Thursday, Aug. 25, that was closed to the media. The team is now shifting to preparing for next week’s season opener against Florida Memorial.

However, that will be game two for the Lions. Florida Memorial takes on Edward Waters on Saturday, Aug. 27, as part of week zero. Dooley said he doesn’t expect the teams to exchange game film since it would not be equal.

As far as Southern’s starting quarterback competition, Dooley doesn’t plan to make that public until game day.

The Jags host the Lions on Saturday, Sept. 3 in A.W. Mumford Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m.

