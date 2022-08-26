School bus involved in T-bone crash on Hollywood Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A school bus was involved in a T-bone crash early Friday morning.

According to emergency officials, the accident happened on Hollywood Street, near Beechwood Drive, just after 5:30 a.m. on Aug. 26.

One child was on the bus at the time of the accident, EMS reported.

No injuries were reported.

The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

