Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

School bus involved in T-bone crash on Hollywood Street

School Bus Crash
School Bus Crash(Bill McChesney / CC BY 2.0)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 5:54 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A school bus was involved in a T-bone crash early Friday morning.

According to emergency officials, the accident happened on Hollywood Street, near Beechwood Drive, just after 5:30 a.m. on Aug. 26.

One child was on the bus at the time of the accident, EMS reported.

No injuries were reported.

The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

pills generic
Statins: More than just lowering cholesterol?
CEO Heath Phillips in front of The Cove at Bear-X in College Station. The water park saw an...
Adults-only water park in Texas sees boom in customers from outside the state
Michael Tyler
Rapper Mystikal arrested on rape, domestic abuse, drug charges
P-EBT Louisiana
Child Care P-EBT available
A Baton Rouge mother has a week to make an unthinkable decision - carry her baby to term even...
Mother claims she was denied an abortion despite baby’s condition

Latest News

Five people were shot, authorities confirmed.
1 dead, 4 hurt in St. Helena Parish shooting, deputies investigating
Child Obesity
Transforming Harley: Life-saving weight loss surgery for kids
The grand opening will be on Sat. Aug 27 and runs through Oct 22.
‘Voices and Votes’, Smithsonian traveling exhibit in Denham Springs
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, August 26
Rainy pattern showing no signs of letting up