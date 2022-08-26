Rainy pattern showing no signs of letting up

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Meandering low pressure and a weak front draped just to our north will continue to produce rounds of showers and t-storms across the area today.

Although no flood watches are in effect, periods of locally heavy rainfall will continue to be possible. The Weather Prediction Center (WPC) has a Level 2/4 (slight) risk of flooding posted for our entire area. High temperatures will again be held below normal by the clouds and rainfall, topping out in the mid 80s for most.

The area of low pressure and front are expected to dissipate as we get into the weekend, but little change is expected in our rain chances. Plenty of tropical moisture pooling along the northern Gulf Coast, along with no real ‘lid’ on the atmosphere will leave the door open for additional rounds of rain. The weekend storms may be a little later in firing during the day, allowing highs to range from the upper 80s to around 90 degrees.

And the song remains the same through much of next week, with daily rain chances pegged at 60%-70%. Highs will range from the upper 80s to low 90s depending on when rains develop in any given neighborhood. The 7-day rainfall outlook from the Weather Prediction Center shows an additional 1.5″-4.0″ of rain falling across our area, with locally higher amounts possible, if not likely.

In the tropics, we continue to track a pair of features this morning. First, a tropical wave over the eastern Caribbean remains disorganized and appears unlikely to do much for at least the next couple of days. Conditions may become more favorable for some development by early next week as it moves into the Caribbean. Guidance continues to show a wide range of solutions as it potentially moves into the Gulf next week and that will likely continue to be the case until the system consolidates into something more organized, if it does at all. Development odds are listed at 20% as of the 1 a.m. Friday outlook from the National Hurricane Center.

Farther out in the Atlantic, we’re also keeping an eye on a tropical wave near the Cabo Verde Islands. This system also appears unlikely to do much into the weekend but may have a somewhat better chance to develop as it gets farther west next week. For now, 5-day development odds are listed at 20%.

