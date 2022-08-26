Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Moderna suing Pfizer over vaccine technology

Moderna said it’s suing Pfizer and BioNTech over alleged patent infringements, the company...
Moderna said it’s suing Pfizer and BioNTech over alleged patent infringements, the company announced Friday.(Calah Thompson / USMC)
By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 7:20 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Moderna said it’s suing Pfizer and BioNTech over alleged patent infringements, the company announced Friday.

The biotechnology company said Pfizer and BioNTech wrongly used Moderna’s mRNA technology in the development of its COVID-19 vaccine.

Moderna said it believes Pfizer and BioNTech copied two key features of Moderna’s patented technologies which are necessary for the success of mRNA vaccines.

“We are filing these lawsuits to protect the innovative mRNA technology platform that we pioneered, invested billions of dollars in creating, and patented during the decade preceding the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel in a news release.”This foundational platform, which we began building in 2010, along with our patented work on coronaviruses in 2015 and 2016, enabled us to produce a safe and highly effective COVID-19 vaccine in record time after the pandemic struck.”

Moderna said it was not enforcing its claim on its intellectual property rights in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the need to quickly get out a vaccine. The company said it changed its stance on March of this year, with its request for “a commercially reasonable license should they request one. ... Pfizer and BioNTech have failed to do so.

Moderna said it believes it should be fairly compensated for Pfizer’s “unlawful” use of their technology, but it is not seeking the vaccine’s removal from the market, nor is it seeking damages related to Pfizer’s sales to low- or middle-income countries. The company is also not seeking damages for Pfizer’s sales where the U.S. government would be responsible for any damages.

Pfizer has not yet responded to the lawsuit.

The Biden administration plans to stop buying COVID-19 vaccines, treatments and tests. (CNN, US Chamber Foundation, FedEx, Pfizer, Twitter, POOL)

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

pills generic
Statins: More than just lowering cholesterol?
CEO Heath Phillips in front of The Cove at Bear-X in College Station. The water park saw an...
Adults-only water park in Texas sees boom in customers from outside the state
Michael Tyler
Rapper Mystikal arrested on rape, domestic abuse, drug charges
P-EBT Louisiana
Child Care P-EBT available
A Baton Rouge mother has a week to make an unthinkable decision - carry her baby to term even...
Mother claims she was denied an abortion despite baby’s condition

Latest News

Doctor's office (generic)
Attorney Ben Crump joins La. woman denied abortion to address potential legal action
FILE - Taiwan Air Force Mirage fighter jets taxi on a runway at an airbase in Hsinchu, Taiwan,...
Taiwan: China, Russia disrupting, threatening world order
Ukraine officials say the Russian military has killed three nuclear power plant workers in...
Atomic energy agency seeks to visit Ukraine nuclear power plant amid concerns
9News Daily AM Update: Friday, Aug. 26
9News Daily AM Update: Friday, Aug. 26
Consumer prices rose 6.3% in July from a year earlier.
Inflation eases as consumer prices rise 6.3% in July