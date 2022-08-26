Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Millions of Americans remain out of work due to long COVID, study finds

Study finds long COVID is keeping up to 4 million Americans out of work.
Study finds long COVID is keeping up to 4 million Americans out of work.(Robert Kneschke via canva)
By CNN Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 9:29 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A new study has found that long COVID is preventing up to 4 million Americans from working.

The Brookings Institution estimates two to four million people are out of work due to long COVID, with 3 million full-time workers representing 1.8% of the entire U.S. civilian labor force.

The study said long COVID is a combination of symptoms that emerge months or even years after initially recovering from the virus.

People suffering from long COVID can face a range of symptoms that can make it challenging to work, including brain fog, anxiety, depression, fatigue and breathing problems.

The findings come as many industries struggle with severe labor shortages contributing to the worst inflation in four decades.

Brookings calls for government actions to ease the economic burden of long COVID, including better prevention and treatment and expanded paid sick leave.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

pills generic
Statins: More than just lowering cholesterol?
DCFS
Louisiana approved to issue Summer P-EBT benefits
CEO Heath Phillips in front of The Cove at Bear-X in College Station. The water park saw an...
Adults-only water park in Texas sees boom in customers from outside the state
Michael Tyler
Rapper Mystikal arrested on rape, domestic abuse, drug charges
P-EBT Louisiana
Child Care P-EBT available

Latest News

Lil Wayne performs at the Lil' WeezyAna Fest at Champions Square on Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, in...
6th annual Lil Weezyana Fest postponed until Oct. 29
Reid Duran, 35, is accused of trying to abduct a child with candy at a school.
Man arrested after wanting to drug, kidnap child from school, authorities say
Livingston deputies have arrested an accused boxed burglar
Burglar in box caught after Livingston Parish dental heist
A woman who deputies say hid behind a box as she tried to avoid security cameras has been...
Burglar in box caught after Livingston Parish dental heist (Source: LPSO)