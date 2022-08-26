Man faces 100 counts of child porn, other charges

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest of a man on Friday, Aug. 26, on 100 counts of child porn and other charges.

EBRSO said Emanuel “Trevon” Johnson III, 23, of Baton Rouge, was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of pornography involving juveniles (100 counts) and computer-aided solicitation of a minor (10 counts). Deputies added the charges are felonies.

RELATED: Man arrested on 30 counts of child porn

According to officials, the arrest was the result of a joint investigation between the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office, Louisiana State Police, Louisiana Bureau of Investigation Cyber Crime Unit, and Homeland Security Investigations.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.