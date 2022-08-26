Man arrested on 30 counts of child porn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man accused of multiple counts of child porn was arrested on Friday, Aug. 26, according to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Kameron Bilbrew, 21, of Baton Rouge, was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on a charge of pornography involving juveniles (30 counts).

They added the arrest was the result of a joint investigation between the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office, Louisiana State Police, Louisiana Bureau of Investigation Cyber Crime Unit, and Homeland Security Investigations.

