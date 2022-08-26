Facebook
LSU fans hope new OC Mike Denbrock lights up scoreboard against FSU

LSU offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock
LSU offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Jacques Doucet
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 8:41 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - New LSU head coach Brian Kelly had his first radio show of the season on Thursday, Aug. 25.

LSU has moved the day and changed the format. The show will no longer give fans a chance to ask questions in person or with phone calls.

Fans are hoping the calls by new offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock light up the Superdome scoreboard against Florida State in the season opener on Sept. 4.

Denbrock has worked with Kelly a total of 14 years already. He spent seven years with him at Grand Valley State in the 90s and then seven years at Notre Dame from 2010 through 2016.

Kelly seems confident Denbrock can come through in the SEC a year after playing a pivotal role in Cincinnati reaching the College Football Playoff.

The 9Sports team will preview the new Tigers in a special feature called “Kelly’s Kickoff” LIVE from New Orleans an hour before game time.

