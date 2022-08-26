Five people shot in St. Helena Parish, deputies investigating
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 4:18 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
GREENSBURG, La. (WAFB) - The St. Helena Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened overnight.
Deputies report the shooting happened on Highway 10 at Last Stop Mini Mart just after 1 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 26.
Five people were reportedly shot, authorities confirmed.
The victims were taken to a local hospital.
A possible suspect or motive is unknown at this time.
The investigation is ongoing. Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.