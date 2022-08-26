Coming Up on 9News at 6: Aug. 26, 2022

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Here’s what the team is working on for 9News at 6 on Friday, August 26, 2022:

Surveillance video shows a crime inside a store. Authorities have arrested a woman, accusing her of using her own kids to set a fire inside the store while she stuffs clothes in her bag and they get away. Scottie Hunter investigates.

The woman who was denied an abortion after learning of her unborn child’s rare and fatal condition is asking the Louisiana Legislature to have a special session. She and her attorney hope lawmakers will correct the state’s abortion law and make it more clear. Chris Rosato was at the news conference on the steps of the Louisiana State Capitol to cover the event. CLICK HERE for more.

Bus drivers in Baker received paychecks Thursday that they say came up short. Now, they’re on strike until further notice, because they still don’t have answers. Kellie Sanchez spoke with some drivers and the superintendent. CLICK HERE for more.

