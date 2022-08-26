Cigarette sparks house fire, SGFD says

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The St. George Fire Protection District responded to a fire around 6:30 a.m., on Friday, August 26, on Sandhill Court.

According to SGFD, when they arrived to the home a fire was showing from the front of the garage area.

Fire on Sandhill Ct. (wafb)

The crew reportedly arrived and got the fire under control within 20 minutes.

Fire on Sandhill Ct. (wafb)

SGFD says , one firefighter was transported to a local hospital with injuries but is in stable condition. They also stated the individuals in the home were already outside and safe when crews arrived.

A spokesman with SGFD said the Red Cross was notified to help assist the occupants for damages that occurred at the home.

The cause of the fire was determined to be an improperly discarded cigarette, according to an SGFD investigator.

Fire on Sandhill Ct. (wafb)

