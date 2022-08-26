Facebook
Central Police search for driver accused of crashing into gate

Police say they’re hoping to identify the driver of a white Toyota RAV4 involved in the accident.
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 6:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CENTRAL, La. (WAFB) - The Central Police Department is investigating a crash that happened on Wednesday, Aug. 24. around 2:15 a.m.

Police say they’re hoping to identify the driver of a white Toyota RAV4 involved in the accident.

A 2009-2012 model wrecked into a residential property on Thibodeaux Road, causing extensive damage.

The driver reportedly left the scene following the accident.

Police say the the RAV4 will have extensive front end damage.

The car reportedly lost its bumper and driver’s side mirror as well.

If anyone has information on the vehicle and/or the driver, please contact the Central Police Dept. at 225-367-1254 or call Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP(7867).

You can report anonymously.

