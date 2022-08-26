Central Police search for driver accused of crashing into gate

CENTRAL, La. (WAFB) - The Central Police Department is investigating a crash that happened on Wednesday, Aug. 24. around 2:15 a.m.

A 2009-2012 model wrecked into a residential property on Thibodeaux Road, causing extensive damage.

Police say they’re hoping to identify the driver of a white Toyota RAV4 involved in the accident.

The driver reportedly left the scene following the accident.

The driver reportedly left the scene following the accident.

Police say the the RAV4 will have extensive front end damage.

The car reportedly lost its bumper and driver’s side mirror as well.

If anyone has information on the vehicle and/or the driver, please contact the Central Police Dept. at 225-367-1254 or call Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP(7867).

You can report anonymously.

