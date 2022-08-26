Facebook
Brian Kelly holds first radio show as LSU coach

Brian Kelly held his first weekly radio show appearance for his first season on Thursday, Aug. 25. There was a packed audience at TJ Ribs waiting to greet him.
By Jacques Doucet
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 12:22 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One of the first rites of being the head football coach at LSU is going in front of the fans.

Before you ever coach a down, Tiger fans wlll scrutinize your every word.

Brian Kelly held his first weekly radio show appearance for his first season on Thursday, Aug. 25.

There was a packed audience at TJ Ribs waiting to greet him.

Kelly shared his thoughts on trying to leave the last two seasons behind and steer the Tigers back in the right direction.

