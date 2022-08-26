Facebook
BR takes new approach to reduce violence in high-crime areas

The city of Baton Rouge is taking an innovative approach against crime by offering education.
The city of Baton Rouge is taking an innovative approach against crime by offering education.
By Miranda Thomas
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The city of Baton Rouge is taking an innovative approach against crime by offering education.

The Lowering Incidents of Violence through Education program will allow several teens the opportunity to earn a variety of job skills. It is a partnership between Baton Rouge Community College, District 5 Councilman Darryl Hurst, and the CEASE FIRE organization.

The L.I.V.E program launched today at the Cadillac Street Park in Baton Rouge.

“We believe that education equals income which equals income and if we want to change north Baton Rouge, we have to change our median income and it starts right here in our career program by allowing this community to make the uneducated educated,” Darryl Hurst, EBR (East Baton Rouge) Metro Councilman said.

Organizers say this is a way to remove the word under-served from communities.

BRCC will provide educational resources for teens to receive certifications with-in 7 weeks – 6 months. The school will also provide free transportation to and from the Zion City community.

“I just think everybody needs to come sign up for school, get back in school, do something with yourself, better yourself. You don’t have to be a statistic. You don’t have to be what they label us as,” says Daylajasha Banks, a Participant.

Individuals can get a taste of the college experience, with or without a high school diploma.

“What will happen is, they will earn a HISET degree while they’re there to make sure that they are employable. In addition, we will do expungements to make sure that their background does not define their future,” said Darryl Hurst , EBR Metro Councilman.

City leaders and community members say this is a pilot program, but they are hoping it will be a steppingstone to creating better futures.

