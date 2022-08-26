BBB warns of student loan forgiveness scams

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - While the Biden Administration recently announced that the federal government will cancel up to $20,000 of Federal student loans per person that makes less than $125,000, the Better Business Bureau (BBB) is warning Americans to be aware of possible scams.

As student loan holders navigate the new forgiveness program, con artists will undoubtedly be there to take advantage of any confusion. It happens with any big government initiative, including the COVID-19 vaccine roll-out, eviction moratorium, and pandemic relief programs. So you’ll need to be sure to do your research before sharing any personal information.

To that end, the BBB is offering several tips that might help you avoid getting scammed.

Get to know the terms of your student loan and the relief program before acting. Be sure to understand the ins and outs of your specific loan, as well as how student loan relief impacts you. You should use official government websites, such as Be sure to understand the ins and outs of your specific loan, as well as how student loan relief impacts you. You should use official government websites, such as ED.gov and studentaid.gov , for information.

Never pay money for a free government program. Scammers often trick victims into paying for free government programs, or they claim you can get additional benefits, faster benefits, etc., for a fee. A real government agency will never ask for an advanced processing fee.

Be wary of out-of-the-blue calls, emails, or text messages claiming to be from the government. In general, the government will not contact you using these methods unless you give them permission to do so.

Watch out for phony government agencies or programs. If you speak to someone claiming to be a government representative who is offering you student loan relief, do some research before you agree to anything. Scammers have been known to even make up look-alike government websites that sound similar to legitimate agencies or programs.

Think something seems suspicious? Reach out to the agency directly. If you have any concerns about an alleged government representative’s legitimacy, hang up the phone or stop emailing/texting. Then, If you have any concerns about an alleged government representative’s legitimacy, hang up the phone or stop emailing/texting. Then, report the suspicious calls or messages. Afterward, you can find the official contact information (look on ED.gov and studentaid.gov or other official sites) to call to verify.

Be careful, even if the information comes from a friend. Even if a close friend or family member you trust sent you the information regarding student loan relief, make sure the claims are real first. During the COVID-19 pandemic, BBB received many reports of hacked social media accounts being used to spread government impostor scams.

