Baker bus drivers allegedly boycott over paychecks being short

Several bus drivers in the city of Baker did not show up to work after they say their paychecks were short hundreds of dollars.
By WAFB staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Several bus drivers in the city of Baker reportedly did not show up to work Friday, Aug. 26, after they say their paychecks were short hundreds of dollars.

Parents got a message Friday morning from the city of Baker saying bus transportation would be delayed and asked parents to bring their kids to school. Several drivers told WAFB that this is due to checks being cut short, saying they have decided to strike until they get paid the money they deserve

More on this story in later editions of 9 news.

