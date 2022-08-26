Attempted kidnapping reported on LSU’s campus

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Police Department is investigating an attempted kidnapping that took place on Thursday, Aug. 25.

Police were reportedly notified Thursday night of an incident that happened earlier in the day near Acadian Hall.

Authorities met with the victim, who ordered food from a delivery service. The encounter with the delivery person led to an attempted kidnapping/simple assault.

The investigation is ongoing.

Authorities report the incident is unrelated to the second degree kidnapping that was reported earlier this week, which is still under investigation.

Police added, because the victim in the case used appropriate protocols, the delivery driver is being identified.

Some important safety tips to remember when using a rideshare or delivery service is to confirm the name of the driver and make of the vehicle, utilize these services with others present, and report all crimes (actual, attempted or suspected) to the police immediately.

For safety resources available on campus, visit www.lsu.edu/police.

If you have any information related to the incident, you are asked to contact LSU Police directly at 225-578-3231.

LSU released a statement on Friday, Aug. 26 with clarification about safety alerts issued on campus:

Dear LSU Community, We understand that it is unsettling to hear of incidents of crime happening on or near our campus. Unfortunately, information about such incidents reported through traditional and social media channels is not always the full story, as active investigations limit the depth of detail available to the public. LSU Police have more details on these and that information is helping to resolve these in a timely and appropriate fashion. If there is ever the serious concern for the continued safety of our students, we will communicate that immediately and consistently. When you see a “timely warning,” please know that this is a required notice for you to exercise caution based on that initial information provided to the police. These are slightly different than the “emergency notifications,” which are text messages of an immediate threat to campus. Please carefully review the safety tips on the LSU Police website to help protect yourself and others, and if you see something, say something, even if it seems minor. Report any suspicious activity to LSU Police at 225-578-3231 or through the LSU Shield app. In an emergency, dial 911. We will update you as more details become available for public release.

