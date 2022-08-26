2022 SPORTSLINE FRIDAY NITE: Jamborees

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s preseason for high school football, as teams face off across the area in jamborees.

THURSDAY:

Northeast

Broadmoor

McKinley

Scotlandville

Liberty

Belaire

Helen Cox

Istrouma

Madison Prep

Woodlawn

Springfield

Grace King

Sophie Wright

Albany

Donaldsonville

White Castle

East St. John

West St John

Vandebilt Catholic

St. James

Kentwood

St. Helena

Amite

Southern Lab

Glen Oaks

Mentorship Academy

Glen Oaks

Tara

Mentorship

Tara

Baker

East Iberville

Baker

Collegiate BR

East Iberville

Collegiate BR

Loreauville

Jeanerette

Independence

Varnado

Archbishop Hannan

Riverside

FRIDAY:

Catholic-Pointe Coupee

Parkview Baptist

St. Michael

U-High

Catholic

Dunham

Lafayette Christian

Zachary

Livonia

West Feliciana

Denham Springs

Walker

Brusly

Central

Hammond

Live Oak

Central Private

Houma Christian

Assumption

St. Amant

Dutchtown

East Ascension

Port Allen

Plaquemine

Slaughter Community Charter

East Feliciana

Destrehan

Lutcher

Ascension Catholic

West St. Mary

St. John

Covenant Christian

Berwick

Hanson Memorial

Franklin

New Iberia

Westminster-Lafayette

Thrive

Episcopal

Vermilion Catholic

Ascension Christian

Ben Franklin

Central Catholic

Morgan City

Terrebonne

E.D. White

Ellender

Thibodaux

Franklinton

Slidell

Jewel Sumner

St. Thomas Aquinas

Pine

Loranger

Centerville

Patterson

H.L. Bourgeois

South Lafourche

Ponchatoula

St. Charles Catholic

Centerville

Patterson

Presbyterian Christian

Silliman

Bowling Green

Tri-County Academy

St. Aloysius

Centreville

Oak Forest

Adams County Christian

Wilkinson County Christian

Tensas

De La Salle

Newman

Country Day

St. Martin’s

Jesuit

Hahnville

