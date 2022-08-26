2022 SPORTSLINE FRIDAY NITE: Jamborees
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s preseason for high school football, as teams face off across the area in jamborees.
THURSDAY:
Northeast
Broadmoor
McKinley
Scotlandville
Liberty
Belaire
Helen Cox
Istrouma
Madison Prep
Woodlawn
Springfield
Grace King
Sophie Wright
Albany
Donaldsonville
White Castle
East St. John
West St John
Vandebilt Catholic
St. James
Kentwood
St. Helena
Amite
Southern Lab
Glen Oaks
Mentorship Academy
Glen Oaks
Tara
Mentorship
Tara
Baker
East Iberville
Baker
Collegiate BR
East Iberville
Collegiate BR
Loreauville
Jeanerette
Independence
Varnado
Archbishop Hannan
Riverside
FRIDAY:
Catholic-Pointe Coupee
Parkview Baptist
St. Michael
U-High
Catholic
Dunham
Lafayette Christian
Zachary
Livonia
West Feliciana
Denham Springs
Walker
Brusly
Central
Hammond
Live Oak
Central Private
Houma Christian
Assumption
St. Amant
Dutchtown
East Ascension
Port Allen
Plaquemine
Slaughter Community Charter
East Feliciana
Destrehan
Lutcher
Ascension Catholic
West St. Mary
St. John
Covenant Christian
Berwick
Hanson Memorial
Franklin
New Iberia
Westminster-Lafayette
Thrive
Episcopal
Vermilion Catholic
Ascension Christian
Ben Franklin
Central Catholic
Morgan City
Terrebonne
E.D. White
Ellender
Thibodaux
Franklinton
Slidell
Jewel Sumner
St. Thomas Aquinas
Pine
Loranger
Centerville
Patterson
H.L. Bourgeois
South Lafourche
Ponchatoula
St. Charles Catholic
Centerville
Patterson
Presbyterian Christian
Silliman
Bowling Green
Tri-County Academy
St. Aloysius
Centreville
Oak Forest
Adams County Christian
Wilkinson County Christian
Tensas
De La Salle
Newman
Country Day
St. Martin’s
Jesuit
Hahnville
