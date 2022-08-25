Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

‘You can’t put a dollar on a person’s life’: Metro Council considers ordinance to improve safety at rental properties

By Perry Robinson
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The recent shooting death of a 3-year-old could lead to new safety guidelines for rental property owners.

The East Baton Rouge Metro Council is considering a new ordinance called ‘Devin’s Law.’ The new rule is in memory of Devin Page, Jr., a young boy who was killed by a stray bullet as he was sleeping in his home in April 2022.

“It’s very painful losing a child, especially a baby,” said Tye Toliver, Devin’s mother.

Under the proposal, landlords would make security improvements, such as installing adequate outdoor lighting, maintaining security cameras, and disclosing criminal incidents.

Toliver claims she complained to her landlord several times about her family’s safety due to criminal activity that was happening around the home. The last complaint she made was on the day her son was killed.

“I told them, ‘If you all don’t let me out my lease or let me remove me and my kids, one of us will get killed in that house,’ and that’s exactly what happened at 11:03 that night,” explained Toliver.

The family believes his death could’ve been avoided under the protections the council is proposing.

“I’m not asking you to do anything you shouldn’t do but if you want to keep renters in your house or in your apartment, you need to make sure they’re safe,” said Cathy Toliver, Devin’s grandmother.

The lights would be mandatory but the cameras would be optional.

If a landlord decides to install cameras, they would be allowed to store video up to 60 days and would be required to give law enforcement any footage upon their request.

If the ordinance passes, property owners would have 30 days to make the changes or face a $500 fine each day they fail to comply.

“You can’t put a dollar on a person’s life,” added Cathy Toliver.

The council will vote on the ordinance at its next meeting.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

pills generic
Statins: More than just lowering cholesterol?
DCFS
Louisiana approved to issue Summer P-EBT benefits
CEO Heath Phillips in front of The Cove at Bear-X in College Station. The water park saw an...
Adults-only water park in Texas sees boom in customers from outside the state
Michael Tyler
Rapper Mystikal arrested on rape, domestic abuse, drug charges
P-EBT Louisiana
Child Care P-EBT available

Latest News

Dominick Moore
Suspect arrested in connection with attempted rape at BREC park
The Ascension Parish Chamber of Commerce Business Expo brought together new local businesses...
Business owners connect at Ascension Parish Business Expo
More J-turns coming to U.S. Hwy. 190.
More J-turns planned for US 190
Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office
Geismar man accused of soliciting, behaving indecently with teen