‘You can’t put a dollar on a person’s life’: Metro Council considers ordinance to improve safety at rental properties

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The recent shooting death of a 3-year-old could lead to new safety guidelines for rental property owners.

The East Baton Rouge Metro Council is considering a new ordinance called ‘Devin’s Law.’ The new rule is in memory of Devin Page, Jr., a young boy who was killed by a stray bullet as he was sleeping in his home in April 2022.

“It’s very painful losing a child, especially a baby,” said Tye Toliver, Devin’s mother.

Under the proposal, landlords would make security improvements, such as installing adequate outdoor lighting, maintaining security cameras, and disclosing criminal incidents.

Toliver claims she complained to her landlord several times about her family’s safety due to criminal activity that was happening around the home. The last complaint she made was on the day her son was killed.

“I told them, ‘If you all don’t let me out my lease or let me remove me and my kids, one of us will get killed in that house,’ and that’s exactly what happened at 11:03 that night,” explained Toliver.

The family believes his death could’ve been avoided under the protections the council is proposing.

“I’m not asking you to do anything you shouldn’t do but if you want to keep renters in your house or in your apartment, you need to make sure they’re safe,” said Cathy Toliver, Devin’s grandmother.

The lights would be mandatory but the cameras would be optional.

If a landlord decides to install cameras, they would be allowed to store video up to 60 days and would be required to give law enforcement any footage upon their request.

If the ordinance passes, property owners would have 30 days to make the changes or face a $500 fine each day they fail to comply.

“You can’t put a dollar on a person’s life,” added Cathy Toliver.

The council will vote on the ordinance at its next meeting.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.