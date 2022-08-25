Register for Ryan’s Walk/Run to help raise awareness around sickle cell disease

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It costs an average of $30,000 yearly for care for an adult with sickle cell disease (SCD), and $10,000 for a child. The Sickle Cell Association of South of Louisiana is gearing up for its annual Ryan’s Walk/Run to raise awareness.

The event will be held on Saturday, Sept. 3 in Galvez Plaza in downtown Baton Rouge. Registration is now open.

Erin Fulbright, Executive Director of the SCASL said through Ryan’s Run, they look to promote education and awareness around sickle cell disease and its clients. The money raised from this event will stay within our community to provide supportive services to those living with SCD.

Participants are encouraged to sign up for the race and run or walk the 5K or 1 mile to help spread awareness on the disease.

Sickle cell disease affects one in every 375 African Americans in the United States. In Louisiana, approximately 3,000 children and adults live with SCD. SCASL has currently expanded its services to clients living in Lafayette and New Orleans.

The event will be hosted by LaTangela Fay of Max 94.1 and will include a pre-warm up celebration by Tanesha Craig-Stewart of XtremeLife Fitness to kick off the race as well as several vendors to visit post run. Runners will receive a race swag bag including a t-shirt and medal.

To register visit Ryan’s Run/Walk | Sickle Cell Association of South Louisiana (scasl.org) or contact the SCASL office at 225-346-8434.

