Recovering and rebuilding one year since Hurricane Ida

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Monday, August 29 will mark one year since Hurricane Ida’s historically damaging winds made landfall in Louisiana.

FOX 8 will be providing special coverage throughout the day, beginning on FOX 8 Morning Edition at 4:30 a.m.

Rob Krieger, Kelsey Davis, and Josh Roberson will be live in Lafourche, St. John, and St. Charles.

We will also feature several special reports on the recovery efforts in Terrebonne, Lafitte, Grand Isle, and Kenner, as well as coastal erosion issues continuing to threaten those living beyond the protection of the levee system.

Leaders from the parishes in our area and experts will join the show live to discuss the current state of affairs.

FOX 8′s reporting has led to action in the year since the state’s second-most intense hurricane struck our state.

A series of FOX 8 investigations into carbon monoxide poisoning deaths caused by whole-home generators in the wake of the major hurricane led to the changing of state law, requiring carbon monoxide detectors in all homes sold or leased starting in January 2023. In July, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission reached out to FOX 8 for help in its investigation into generator safety and carbon monoxide detectors.

Nursing home owner Bob Dean faces 15 felony counts ranging from cruelty to persons with infirmities, Medicaid fraud, and obstruction of justice after he evacuated 850 residents from seven different nursing homes to a nightmarish warehouse in Independence. Video of the conditions inside the facility was first reported by FOX 8 at the height of the aftermath of the storm. A total of seven nursing home residents died, with at least four of those deaths being deemed storm-related.

Special coverage begins at 4:30 a.m. Monday and will continue throughout the day.

Monday also marks 17 years since Hurricane Katrina’s landfall. With maximum sustained winds of 175 mph, the storm killed a total of 1,833 people and left millions homeless in New Orleans and along the Gulf Coast of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. St. Bernard Parish officials will read the names of the 164 residents who died in the storm at 10 a.m. at the Katrina Memorial in Shell Beach.

