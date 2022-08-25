Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

New Roads man charged with 200 counts of possessing child porn

Child Porn Arrest
Child Porn Arrest(MGN)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A New Roads man has been arrested on 200 counts of possession of child pornography, prosecutors said Thursday.

Barrett Aucoin, 42, was booked into the Pointe Coupee Parish Detention Center last week, records show. The Louisiana Attorney General’s Office is prosecuting the case, spokesman Cory Dennis said.

Dennis did not release any further details about the case.

A mug shot of Aucoin was not provided because of a new state law that prohibits the release of mug shots for charges deemed to be “non-violent”.  

Persons charged with possession of child pornography are protected from having their mug shots released under the new law which was sponsored by Louisiana State Representative Royce Duplessis of New Orleans.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

pills generic
Statins: More than just lowering cholesterol?
DCFS
Louisiana approved to issue Summer P-EBT benefits
CEO Heath Phillips in front of The Cove at Bear-X in College Station. The water park saw an...
Adults-only water park in Texas sees boom in customers from outside the state
Michael Tyler
Rapper Mystikal arrested on rape, domestic abuse, drug charges
P-EBT Louisiana
Child Care P-EBT available

Latest News

Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office
Geismar man accused of soliciting, behaving indecently with teen
DOTD says parts of I-10 will close to 1 lane for a year
DOTD says parts of I-10 will have lane reductions for a year for widening project
Flooding Concerns
Flood Watch today to account for localized flash flood threat
Livingston deputies have arrested an accused boxed burglar
Burglar in box caught after Livingston Parish dental heist