More J-turns coming to U.S. Hwy. 190.

LIVONIA, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development plans to add more J-turns to U.S. Hwy. 190 in Livonia to reduce crashes.

Sometimes, trying to make a left on Hwy. 190 isn’t always the easiest.

“So, especially on U.S. 190, where you have four lanes, if you are trying to time it across four lanes, then that’s a very dangerous situation, and it’s hard to do, especially, for an unexperienced driver,” explains Communications Director for LA-DOTD Rodney Mallett.

DOTD calculated, at least 99 crashes on Hwy.190 between the years 2013 to 2018, but that number went down thanks to the addition of J-turns on the highway in Pointe Coupee Parish.

“What we see, in some of these situations, especially like on the use of the 190 corridor is when somebody wants to take a left turn and they don’t have the J-turn capability. Then they will stop in the left lane at a cross-over waiting for their opportunity to turn,” adds Mallett.

A J-turn allows drivers to make a safer left turn on busy roadways. How a J-turn works, a driver goes into a far left turn lane, but instead of making a sharp U-turn, there’s an area for drivers to make a wider turn and then merge back into the opposite lane. It allows drivers to make a left turn minimizing their number of contact points.

“It will definitely allow motorists to get out of the way of those speeders, of those people who aren’t paying attention, into a more protected situation,” says Pointe Coupee Parish President Major Thibaut.

Thibaut thinks adding more J-turns along Hwy. 190 in Livonia is a good idea. DOTD will put one on Fordoche Road and then two on the east and west side of Railroad Bridge.

DOTD will start accepting bids for the J-turn project in December, they are estimating that the cost will be between 15 and 20 million dollars. Crews will also include milling and overlaying the pavement, which will go on for at least six to eight miles.

Thursday, August 25, DOTD will be at the Livonia Community Center from 5-7 p.m., they will talk with the public about the J-turns and where they will be.

