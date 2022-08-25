Facebook
Metro Council extends moratorium for new land development

By Lester Duhé
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 7:47 PM CDT
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Members of the East Baton Rouge Parish Metro council extended their building moratorium for new land developments for another six months.

The original moratorium was put in place last year after the May 2021 flood event.

The moratorium requires ‘New land development approvals for specified projects within the defined special flood hazard areas, and providing for enhanced drainage design requirements within the special flood hazard areas.’

The ordinance requires development in special flood hazard areas to be built to 100-year flood standards.

Members of the Metro Council would like the moratorium to stay in place temporarily until they can consider new development codes with data from the East Baton Rouge Parish Stormwater Master Plan.

“One of Mayor Broomes’ top priorities is to reduce flood potential in East Baton Rouge Parish. The Stormwater Master Plan will be a major step in the right direction. The moratorium is appropriate for the time being until we’re able to complete the Stormwater Master Plan later this year,” said Mark Armstrong, Chief Communications Officer for the City-Parish of Baton Rouge.

There will be an open house on Tuesday, August 30 at 5:30 p.m. at the Main Library to present the current status of the Stormwater Master Plan to the public.

