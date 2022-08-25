Facebook
Metro Council authorizes $90K settlement over BRPD strip search

A still picture from body camera video from BRPD shows a strip search in broad daylight.
A still picture from body camera video from BRPD shows a strip search in broad daylight.(Baton Rouge Police Department)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Metro Council authorized a $90,000 settlement in connection with a teen shown on body cam video getting strip-searched by an officer with the Baton Rouge Police Department.

Body camera video obtained by the 9News Investigators, a Baton Rouge police officer can be seen strip-searching a 16-year-old and his older brother during a traffic stop in broad daylight.

Body Camera Video Obtained By The 9News Investigators

The body camera video is uncomfortable to watch in parts, as officers grab the genitals of the 16-year-old and his older brother, Clarence Green. As Green tells the officer he’s not allowed to grab him in that way, the officer is heard saying, “I can.”

One of the officers can then be seen doing the same to the 16-year-old, pulling up his shirt and snatching down his underwear while they grab around.

Baton Rouge police officers were looking for drugs on New Year’s Day in 2020 when they stopped the two men.

