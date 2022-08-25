Man injured in N. 17th Street shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man was taken to a hospital after a reported shooting that happened Wednesday, Aug. 24.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, authorities responded to the area of 200 N. 17th Street, near Convention Street, around 10 p.m. regarding the shooting.

There is no word on a possible suspect or motive.

The investigation remains ongoing.

