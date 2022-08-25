Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Man injured in N. 17th Street shooting

8720-BRPD generic police car-wafb
8720-BRPD generic police car-wafb(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 7:48 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man was taken to a hospital after a reported shooting that happened Wednesday, Aug. 24.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, authorities responded to the area of 200 N. 17th Street, near Convention Street, around 10 p.m. regarding the shooting.

There is no word on a possible suspect or motive.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

pills generic
Statins: More than just lowering cholesterol?
DCFS
Louisiana approved to issue Summer P-EBT benefits
CEO Heath Phillips in front of The Cove at Bear-X in College Station. The water park saw an...
Adults-only water park in Texas sees boom in customers from outside the state
Michael Tyler
Rapper Mystikal arrested on rape, domestic abuse, drug charges
P-EBT Louisiana
Child Care P-EBT available

Latest News

Teen mental health crisis: How parents can plant “SEEDS”
Hurricane Ida near landfall
Communities reflect on their revival one year after Hurricane Ida
As LSU football prepares to take on Florida State University in their season opener, there’s...
LSU, FSU compete in food bank Hunger Blitz Challenge ahead of season opener
Tracking severe weather, flooding in MS
Tracking severe weather, flooding in MS