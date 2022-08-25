LSU gets a sense of O-line while still trying to decide on starting QB

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As the first game week of the season for LSU quickly approaches, the quarterback position continues to be a fascinating topic.

Will Jayden Daniels or Garrett Nussmeier take the first snap under center for the Tigers against Florida State?

“I think we need to make the decision,” said head coach Brian Kelly. “Start who we think gives us the best chance to win. But know that both of them are quarterbacks that can help us win the SEC.”

Snapping the ball to the quarterback is also important. During fall camp, it’s been an adventure at times for the Tigers. But sophomore Garrett Dellinger, who just started playing center in the spring, just might be okay.

“Garrett has really settled in at the center position. Was it last week where I was pretty vocal about the snaps? He’s really settled in nicely since that day. And has taken ownership of that position and been extremely consistent. So, we feel really good there at the center position,” explained Kelly.

“All of us are understanding the defense,” said Dellinger. “So, we’re understanding the offense, and now, we’re understanding the defensive position - what it means, what it could alert to - we understand all of that. Our coach always says, ‘You need to anticipate. If you’re not anticipating, you’ll fail.’ So, we’re always anticipating what could happen, so we’re always ready for any outcome.”

The offensive line overall appears to be coming into focus. Kelly said he thinks the coaching staff has a sense of the five guys who will start and getting a sense of the two or three backups.

LSU will face Florida State in the Caesars Superdome on Sunday, Sept. 4, at 6:30 p.m.

