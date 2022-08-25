LSU, FSU compete in food bank Hunger Blitz Challenge ahead of season opener

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Football season is right around the corner. As the LSU Tigers prepare to take on Florida State University in their season opener, there’s more on the line than just football.

The respective, local food banks of both teams have issued a Blitz Hunger Fundraising Challenge to see who can raise the most funds leading up to the big game on Sunday, September 4.

Organizers say just like in the game, it’s a classic 11 vs. 11 matchup of food banks who want to win for the communities they serve.

Second Harvest of Big Bend serves 11 counties in the Greater Tallahassee area while the Greater Baton Rouge Food Banks serves 11 parishes in the Greater Baton Rouge area.

The goal is to raise funds through the challenge to fill the plates of the food insecure in local communities.

The public is invited to join. Fans can show their home Food Bank team some support today by donating online at one of the Hunger Blitz links below:

https://brfoodbank.org/hunger-blitz/

https://give.fightinghunger.org/campaign/hunger-blitz/c424259

