Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

LSU, FSU compete in food bank Hunger Blitz Challenge ahead of season opener

As LSU football prepares to take on Florida State University in their season opener, there’s...
As LSU football prepares to take on Florida State University in their season opener, there’s more on the line than just football.(Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 6:13 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Football season is right around the corner. As the LSU Tigers prepare to take on Florida State University in their season opener, there’s more on the line than just football.

The respective, local food banks of both teams have issued a Blitz Hunger Fundraising Challenge to see who can raise the most funds leading up to the big game on Sunday, September 4.

Organizers say just like in the game, it’s a classic 11 vs. 11 matchup of food banks who want to win for the communities they serve.

Second Harvest of Big Bend serves 11 counties in the Greater Tallahassee area while the Greater Baton Rouge Food Banks serves 11 parishes in the Greater Baton Rouge area.

The goal is to raise funds through the challenge to fill the plates of the food insecure in local communities.

The public is invited to join. Fans can show their home Food Bank team some support today by donating online at one of the Hunger Blitz links below:

https://brfoodbank.org/hunger-blitz/

https://give.fightinghunger.org/campaign/hunger-blitz/c424259

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

pills generic
Statins: More than just lowering cholesterol?
DCFS
Louisiana approved to issue Summer P-EBT benefits
CEO Heath Phillips in front of The Cove at Bear-X in College Station. The water park saw an...
Adults-only water park in Texas sees boom in customers from outside the state
Michael Tyler
Rapper Mystikal arrested on rape, domestic abuse, drug charges
P-EBT Louisiana
Child Care P-EBT available

Latest News

The event will be held on Saturday, Sept. 3 in Galvez Plaza in downtown Baton Rouge.
Register for Ryan’s Walk/Run to help raise awareness around sickle cell disease
Ultimate Tailgate Pop-Up Market is This Saturday
La Weekend : Ultimate Tailgate Pop-Up Market
Organizers say you can learn how to create and style different resume formats to impress future...
LWC hosting resume writing workshop
The event is coming back from its 2-year absence to celebrate its 25th anniversary.
Hot August Night returns to Downtown Hammond for first time in 2 years