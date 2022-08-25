Livingston Parish Council to discuss certain books in public libraries at next meeting

LIVINGSTON, La. (WAFB) - Members of the Livingston Parish Council will discuss certain books found in the parish library at its meeting on Thursday, Aug. 25.

The meeting comes a week after it was learned a school librarian is suing a popular conservative non-profit organization for defamation and harassment following a heated Library Board of Control meeting in July on ‘book content.’

A book called “Dating and Sex: A Guide for the 21st Century Teen Boy” was apparently discovered in the young adult section of a public library in Livingston Parish, prompting concern from parents and other organizations.

“It’s a library; let’s do a summer reading program, let’s talk about Nancy Drew mystery novels, let’s talk about things that are non-controversial,” said Michael Lunsford, executive director of Citizens for a New Louisiana on August 15. “Because a library is not here to make controversy.”

The parish council included this item by addendum for its regular meeting: ‘Discussion and possible resolution of support for the reclassification of certain books in the Livingston Parish Public Library.’

