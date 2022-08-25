Facebook
Livingston Parish Council to discuss certain books in public libraries at next meeting

Livingston Parish Council
Livingston Parish Council(WAFB)
By Lester Duhé
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 9:12 PM CDT
LIVINGSTON, La. (WAFB) - Members of the Livingston Parish Council will discuss certain books found in the parish library at its meeting on Thursday, Aug. 25.

The meeting comes a week after it was learned a school librarian is suing a popular conservative non-profit organization for defamation and harassment following a heated Library Board of Control meeting in July on ‘book content.’

Librarian files lawsuit against conservative group after heated meeting over possible ‘book bans’
Parents upset over possible book bans at Livingston Parish Library Board of Control meeting

A book called “Dating and Sex: A Guide for the 21st Century Teen Boy” was apparently discovered in the young adult section of a public library in Livingston Parish, prompting concern from parents and other organizations.

“It’s a library; let’s do a summer reading program, let’s talk about Nancy Drew mystery novels, let’s talk about things that are non-controversial,” said Michael Lunsford, executive director of Citizens for a New Louisiana on August 15. “Because a library is not here to make controversy.”

The parish council included this item by addendum for its regular meeting: ‘Discussion and possible resolution of support for the reclassification of certain books in the Livingston Parish Public Library.’

