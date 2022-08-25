Hammond musicians to recreate ‘The Last Waltz’ for recovery cause
HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - Hammond area musicians will headline a recreation of The Band’s 1976 farewell concert that was documented in the Martin Scorsese film “The Last Waltz” this Saturday (Aug. 27).
The event will take place at 7:30 p.m. at the Columbia Theatre of Performing Arts on East Thomas Street and will serve as a fundraiser for Southeastern Louisiana University’s Lion Up Collegiate Recovery Program.
The Lion Up Recovery program is a service to help students that suffer from addictive disorders stay on a path of recovery and academic accomplishment.
The roster of performers includes:
Byron Daniel and The Five Dead Dogs (as The Band)
- Byron Daniel
- Christian Colonna
- Monroe White
- Clay Wilson
- Andrew Ates
- Miguel Seruntine
- Collin Ledesma
- Will Vance
- John Mark Gray
- Gus Buchanan
- Todd Lemoine
- Lacy Blackledge
- Mason Howard
- Callie Hines
- Jesse Brooks
- Fadra White
- Zondra Jones
- Bob Colonna
Tickets for the event can be found here.
