Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Hammond musicians to recreate ‘The Last Waltz’ for recovery cause

The event will take place on Sat., Aug. 27 at 7:30 p.m. at the Columbia Theatre of Performing...
The event will take place on Sat., Aug. 27 at 7:30 p.m. at the Columbia Theatre of Performing Arts on East Thomas Street and will serve as a fundraiser for Southeastern Louisiana University’s Lion Up Collegiate Recovery Program.(Fox 8)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - Hammond area musicians will headline a recreation of The Band’s 1976 farewell concert that was documented in the Martin Scorsese film “The Last Waltz” this Saturday (Aug. 27).

The event will take place at 7:30 p.m. at the Columbia Theatre of Performing Arts on East Thomas Street and will serve as a fundraiser for Southeastern Louisiana University’s Lion Up Collegiate Recovery Program.

The Lion Up Recovery program is a service to help students that suffer from addictive disorders stay on a path of recovery and academic accomplishment.

The roster of performers includes:

Byron Daniel and The Five Dead Dogs (as The Band)

  • Byron Daniel
  • Christian Colonna
  • Monroe White
  • Clay Wilson
  • Andrew Ates
  • Miguel Seruntine
  • Collin Ledesma
  • Will Vance
  • John Mark Gray
  • Gus Buchanan
  • Todd Lemoine
  • Lacy Blackledge
  • Mason Howard
  • Callie Hines
  • Jesse Brooks
  • Fadra White
  • Zondra Jones
  • Bob Colonna

Tickets for the event can be found here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

pills generic
Statins: More than just lowering cholesterol?
DCFS
Louisiana approved to issue Summer P-EBT benefits
CEO Heath Phillips in front of The Cove at Bear-X in College Station. The water park saw an...
Adults-only water park in Texas sees boom in customers from outside the state
Michael Tyler
Rapper Mystikal arrested on rape, domestic abuse, drug charges
P-EBT Louisiana
Child Care P-EBT available

Latest News

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, Aug. 24, BRFD stated Stafford Rose was with family and friends...
9-year-old praised by BRFD for assisting during medical emergency
As LSU football prepares to take on Florida State University in their season opener, there’s...
LSU, FSU compete in food bank Hunger Blitz Challenge ahead of season opener
The event will be held on Saturday, Sept. 3 in Galvez Plaza in downtown Baton Rouge.
Register for Ryan’s Walk/Run to help raise awareness around sickle cell disease
Ultimate Tailgate Pop-Up Market is This Saturday
La Weekend : Ultimate Tailgate Pop-Up Market