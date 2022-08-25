Facebook
George Foreman accused of sexual assault

Former professional boxer George Foreman is pictured in this July 15, 2016, photo. Lawsuits...
Former professional boxer George Foreman is pictured in this July 15, 2016, photo. Lawsuits that two women filed Wednesday accuse Foreman of sexually assaulting them in the 1970s.(Gage Skidmore / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 7:36 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
(CNN) - Two women are accusing former boxer George Foreman of sexually assaulting them in the 1970s, according to civil lawsuits filed Wednesday in Los Angeles.

Those court documents said the women were between the ages of 13 and 16 when the assaults took place.

They don’t name Foreman in the suits but supply sufficient information to identify him.

Foreman denies the accusation and said the women are trying to extort money from his family.

