Following attack of a woman, BREC Parks beef up patrol; BRPD releases images of suspect

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Police say a woman was attacked and sexually assaulted in broad daylight, at a BREC park in Baton Rouge.

Authorities report the incident happened on Wednesday, August 10 at the Forest Community Park on South Harrell’s Ferry Rd.

BRPD stated detectives are attempting to identify a suspect in the photos below regarding the alleged attempted rape. The victim was treated at a local hospital for her injuries.

Baton Rouge Police Detectives are attempting to identify the individual regarding an attempted rape investigation. (BRPD)

People like Korrin Jones, who visits the park regularly to walk her dog, say the attack has her on edge.

“Although I do and I take precautions, it still makes me nervous as a young woman and a young black woman at that, not feeling protected,” said Jones.

BREC officials say the agency is working closely with police. While there are already regular patrols from park rangers and law enforcement at their parks, you may see more of those following this incident.

“If you don’t have anyone with you there are items that you could have in your possession that assist you in case somebody attacks you. There is pepper spray, tasers, and small firearms that people have in their purse. It’s just overall awareness and being prepared in case something like that happens,” said Sgt. L’Jean Mckneely, a spokesperson for the Baton Rouge Police Department.

If you have any information on the identity of the individual that can help authorities, you are urged to contact Crime Stoppers online or by calling 344-STOP (7867).

