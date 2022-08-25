Flood Watch issued from Baton Rouge northward with more storms ahead

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A weak area of low pressure spinning just to our northwest will result in another day of widespread shower and t-storm activity.

The National Weather Service has posted a Flood Watch from metro Baton Rouge northward through 7 PM this evening.

Look for scattered showers and t-storms through the morning hours to become more widespread by early to mid-afternoon.

The Weather Prediction Center (WPC) has a Level 2/4 (slight) risk of flooding posted area wide. Highs will range from the mid to upper 80s depending on when rains arrive in a given neighborhood.

The nearly stationary area of low pressure that has been the source of our wet weather for the last several days will gradually weaken over the next 24-48 hours, resulting in slightly lower rain chances. However, plenty of moisture and the lack of a ‘lid’ on the atmosphere will allow for good rain chances, on the order of 70%, to continue into the weekend. Rains should develop a little later, mostly from late morning into the afternoon, allowing highs to climb closer to 90 degrees.

Looking ahead into next week, little change is expected as the rather rainy pattern remains in place. Daily rain chances will hover in the 60%-70% range, with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. While the threat for heavy rainfall will be a bit lower, locally heavy downpours will remain possible on any given day.

The 7-day outlook from the Weather Prediction Center indicates an additional 2″-4″ of rain can be expected on average through next Thursday morning, with locally higher totals possible.

The tropics are showing signs of slowly coming to life, but there are no immediate threats to our part of the world. The National Hurricane Center continues to monitor a tropical wave tracking toward the Caribbean this morning. Development odds are listed at 20% as of the 1 a.m. Thursday outlook. The environment ahead of that tropical wave doesn’t look terribly supportive of development over the next couple of days, but it may have a better chance to organize once it reaches the western Caribbean. Guidance has been all over the place with this one, which isn’t unusual for a system that has yet to consolidate and form any sort of cohesive center.

NHC also continues to keep an eye on a tropical wave emerging from Africa. That wave also has a 20% chance of development over the next 5 days. Given its location over the far eastern Atlantic, we’ve got plenty of time to monitor its progress.

