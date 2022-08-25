CRIME STOPPERS: BRPD searching for man wanted domestic abuse, other charges

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is searching for the whereabouts of a man wanted on charges of domestic abuse battery, and other charges.

According to BRPD, Kelvin Carter Jr., 29, is wanted on charges of domestic abuse battery-child endangerment, and simple robbery.

If you have information on the whereabouts of Carter please contact Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP(7867), submit a tip anonymously on their website by clicking here.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.