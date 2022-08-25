Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Court delays hearing for mom of Nevaeh Allen

Lanaya Cardwell
Lanaya Cardwell(East Baton Rouge Sheriff Office)
By Raley Pellittieri
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 9:39 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A motion hearing for Lanaya Cardwell has been delayed to Tuesday, Nov. 29, court records show.

The hearing was initially scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 25.

According to officials, Cardwell and her boyfriend Phillip Gardner are accused of allegedly killing her 2-year-old daughter Nevaeh Allen.

Nevaeh Allen
Nevaeh Allen(Viewer Submitted)

Cardwell is charged with second-degree murder, unlawful disposal of human remains, and obstruction of justice.

RELATED: Mother, her boyfriend plead not guilty in toddler’s death

RELATED STORIES
GRAPHIC: New details released about Nevaeh Allen death
THE INVESTIGATORS: DCFS confirms active case involving death of Nevaeh Allen
Bond set for mother of Baton Rouge toddler Nevaeh Allen in child’s death, stepfather facing charges
New bonds set for mother, boyfriend accused in Nevaeh Allen’s death
Nevaeh Allen’s family launches foundation to help families, honor kids that die due to child abuse

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

pills generic
Statins: More than just lowering cholesterol?
DCFS
Louisiana approved to issue Summer P-EBT benefits
CEO Heath Phillips in front of The Cove at Bear-X in College Station. The water park saw an...
Adults-only water park in Texas sees boom in customers from outside the state
Michael Tyler
Rapper Mystikal arrested on rape, domestic abuse, drug charges
P-EBT Louisiana
Child Care P-EBT available

Latest News

Baton Rouge Police Department
BRPD investigating shooting on N. 19th Street that leaves one person hurt
In a Facebook post on Wednesday, Aug. 24, BRFD stated Stafford Rose was with family and friends...
9-year-old praised by BRFD for assisting during medical emergency
The St. George Fire Protection District said this woman stole clothes from a store after her...
Woman arrested after rack of clothes at store intentionally set on fire, investigators say
Bluey and Bingo toys
‘Bluey’s Big Play’ coming to Louisiana in 2023