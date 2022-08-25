Communities reflect on their revival one year after Hurricane Ida

LA PLACE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana is currently in the midst of hurricane season.

Simultaneously, residents are approaching the one-year anniversary of Hurricane Ida, which made landfall across southeast Louisiana on Aug. 29, 2021.

Ida became the second most powerful hurricane to ever hit Louisiana.

Ironically, Hurricane Katrina, the most destructive hurricane to ever hit the United States, made landfall on Aug. 29, 2005.

Louisiana’s River Parishes Tourist Commission Executive Director Jay Robichaux joined 9News This Morning for a live interview to discuss how major tourist attractions, restaurants, and shops have reopened for business in the River Parishes, along with new tourist attractions, despite billions of dollars in destruction from past storms.

