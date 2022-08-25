Coming Up on 9News at 6: Aug. 25, 2022

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Here’s what we’re working on for 9News at 6 on Thursday, August 25, 2022:

Months after a 3-year-old was killed by a stray bullet, the Metro Council is considering an ordinance that will force landlords to increase security at their rental properties. The family of Devin Page Jr. had just moved in weeks before he was killed and they believe his death could have been avoided. Perry Robinson spoke to the family and explains how this could affect some of you at home.

The broad daylight strip search of a teenager and his brother already cost taxpayers in East Baton Rouge Parish $35,000 to make a lawsuit go away back in 2021. And now, the EBR Metro Council has approved an $86,000 settlement to end a legal fight in federal court over the release of video. Scottie Hunter investigates.

A former LSU student is speaking for not just herself but several victims in a federal lawsuit against some of Louisiana’s universities over Title IX violations. Her case dates back to 2015. Chris Rosato has the latest.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) plans to add more J-turns to US 190 in Livonia to reduce crashes. A J-turn allows drivers to make a safer left turn on busy roadways. Breanne Bizette has the story.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.