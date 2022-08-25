Business owners connect at Ascension Parish Business Expo

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish Chamber of Commerce Business Expo brought together new businesses for the first time in two years.

“This is our premier networking event bringing together all these hundreds of businesses, it allows a lot of face-to-face communication, not only from business to customer, but business to business as well,” chamber president Anthony Ramirez said.

Ramirez said this is a great opportunity for business owners to connect and build relationships, and encourage people to grow their business here.

“Ascension is booming, we are the fastest growing parish since 2000. The Chamber itself has added over 100 new members this year, which we’re proud of, we’re coming roaring back from COVID,” Ramirez said.

Walk On’s and Small’s Sliders founder Brandon Landry was the keynote speaker, and just opened a new franchise location in Prairieville Thursday.

“First of all, living in Ascension Parish, the school system, I mean, I think it starts with that, right, having great schools that people want to live in the area, and then it’s kind of like a snowball effect. The more people you have living in a parish, the more businesses there are to open, and there both businesses are to be gotten,” Landry said.

He added the parish makes it easier for business owners to open up shop.

“Finances and marketing and there are not many classes that teach you how to open a business... But I think it’s important for a city parish to work with young entrepreneurs and guide them along the way because a lot of people don’t know about all the permits and everything that goes into opening a new business,” Landry said.

Business owners and entrepreneurs at the event said they were glad they got to finally meet face-to-face.

