Burglar in box caught after Livingston Parish dental heist

By Lester Duhé
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A woman who deputies say hid behind a box as she tried to avoid security cameras has been arrested in Livingston Parish.

According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office, Celestiane Casandra Kiya Wooten, 44, of Baton Rouge, allegedly burglarized a dental business on Crossing Way.

Sheriff Jason Ard said a female suspect, later identified as Wooten, allegedly parked her car near the front door of the business after hours on Aug. 18.

“Thinking outside of the box on this one, she walks to the rear of the building attempting to conceal her identity — using a large brown box,” Ard said.

The sheriff says the woman entered an unsecured rear door, losing the box only after she safely passes a mounted camera.

“She stayed inside the business for approximately four hours while attempting to gain access to the business safe. In the end, she was unsuccessful in that. But, she did manage to grab a few items including an iPhone charger cable, an audio cable, and two Invisalign brace systems,” he added.

LPSO detectives identified, located, and arrested Wooten, and she was booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center on the charges of simple burglary/ immovable and tampering with surveillance. She bonded out on Aug. 24 on a $30,000 bond, according to the sheriff.

Deputies said all of the items were recovered.

