BRPD investigating shooting on N. 19th Street that leaves one person hurt

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting on N. 19th Street, off of Spanish Town Road, that happened Thursday, Aug. 25.

A male victim was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police confirmed.

The shooting happened around 10 a.m.

A possible suspect or motive is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

