Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

BRPD investigating shooting on N. 19th Street that left one person hurt

Baton Rouge Police Department
Baton Rouge Police Department(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting on N. 19th Street, off of Spanish Town Road, that happened Thursday, Aug. 25.

A male victim was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police confirmed.

The shooting happened around 10 a.m.

A possible suspect or motive is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

pills generic
Statins: More than just lowering cholesterol?
DCFS
Louisiana approved to issue Summer P-EBT benefits
CEO Heath Phillips in front of The Cove at Bear-X in College Station. The water park saw an...
Adults-only water park in Texas sees boom in customers from outside the state
Michael Tyler
Rapper Mystikal arrested on rape, domestic abuse, drug charges
P-EBT Louisiana
Child Care P-EBT available

Latest News

Lanaya Cardwell
Court delays hearing for mom of Nevaeh Allen
In a Facebook post on Wednesday, Aug. 24, BRFD stated Stafford Rose was with family and friends...
9-year-old praised by BRFD for assisting during medical emergency
The St. George Fire Protection District said this woman stole clothes from a store after her...
Woman arrested after rack of clothes at store intentionally set on fire, investigators say
Bluey and Bingo toys
‘Bluey’s Big Play’ coming to Louisiana in 2023