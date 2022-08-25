BRPD investigating shooting on N. 19th Street that left one person hurt
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting on N. 19th Street, off of Spanish Town Road, that happened Thursday, Aug. 25.
A male victim was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police confirmed.
The shooting happened around 10 a.m.
A possible suspect or motive is unknown at this time.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
