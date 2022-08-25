Bayou Eggs Benedict with Spicy Hollandaise
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Eggs Benedict is an iconic American breakfast or brunch dish, consisting of two halves of an English muffin, each topped with Canadian bacon, a poached egg, and hollandaise sauce. It was created and popularized in New York City in the late 1800s. Here, we gave it a Cajun twist with the andouille sausage and the addition of Louisiana hot sauce. Enjoy Eggs Benedict Bayou edition!
Prep Time: 30 Minutes
Yields: 6 Servings
Ingredients for Eggs:
12 large eggs
Spicy Hollandaise (see below)
1 pound andouille sausage, cut into (4-inch) segments
2 tbsps. white vinegar
6 English muffins, split and toasted
Smoked paprika for garnish
Fresh-sliced chives for garnish
Method for Eggs:
Cut andouille segments ¾ way through lengthwise and flatten. In a large skillet over medium-high heat, add andouille, cut-side down, and cook 3–5 minutes on each side or until golden and crispy, turning once. In a shallow stockpot over medium-high heat, add 2 inches of water and vinegar. When water is at a steady simmer, gently crack eggs into the water and cook until egg whites are set and yolks have reached desired doneness, 2–3 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, gently remove eggs, letting excess water drain off. Top each muffin half with 1 piece cooked andouille and 1 poached egg. Top with Spicy Hollandaise and garnish with paprika and chives.
Ingredients for Spicy Hollandaise:
4 egg yolks
2 tbsps. fresh lemon juice
1 tbsp. hot sauce
1 tsp Creole mustard
¾ tsp kosher salt
⅛ tsp smoked paprika
1 cup melted unsalted butter
Method for Spicy Hollandaise:
In a blender, combine all ingredients for Hollandaise except butter. Process 10 seconds or until well combined. With the blender running, slowly add melted butter in a slow, steady stream until the mixture is smooth and thickened. Use immediately.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.