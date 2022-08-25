Bayou Eggs Benedict with Spicy Hollandaise

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Eggs Benedict is an iconic American breakfast or brunch dish, consisting of two halves of an English muffin, each topped with Canadian bacon, a poached egg, and hollandaise sauce. It was created and popularized in New York City in the late 1800s. Here, we gave it a Cajun twist with the andouille sausage and the addition of Louisiana hot sauce. Enjoy Eggs Benedict Bayou edition!

Prep Time: 30 Minutes

Yields: 6 Servings

Ingredients for Eggs:

12 large eggs

Spicy Hollandaise (see below)

1 pound andouille sausage, cut into (4-inch) segments

2 tbsps. white vinegar

6 English muffins, split and toasted

Smoked paprika for garnish

Fresh-sliced chives for garnish

Method for Eggs:

Cut andouille segments ¾ way through lengthwise and flatten. In a large skillet over medium-high heat, add andouille, cut-side down, and cook 3–5 minutes on each side or until golden and crispy, turning once. In a shallow stockpot over medium-high heat, add 2 inches of water and vinegar. When water is at a steady simmer, gently crack eggs into the water and cook until egg whites are set and yolks have reached desired doneness, 2–3 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, gently remove eggs, letting excess water drain off. Top each muffin half with 1 piece cooked andouille and 1 poached egg. Top with Spicy Hollandaise and garnish with paprika and chives.

Ingredients for Spicy Hollandaise:

4 egg yolks

2 tbsps. fresh lemon juice

1 tbsp. hot sauce

1 tsp Creole mustard

¾ tsp kosher salt

⅛ tsp smoked paprika

1 cup melted unsalted butter

Method for Spicy Hollandaise:

In a blender, combine all ingredients for Hollandaise except butter. Process 10 seconds or until well combined. With the blender running, slowly add melted butter in a slow, steady stream until the mixture is smooth and thickened. Use immediately.

