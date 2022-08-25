Facebook
9-year-old praised by BRFD for assisting during medical emergency

By Bria Gremillion
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A 9-year-old girl is being praised by the Baton Rouge Fire Department for her “bravery and quick action.”

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, Aug. 24, BRFD stated Stafford Rose was with family and friends when someone began to experience a medical emergency.

The post went on the say the young girl jumped into action and gathered up all of the other children to protect them from what was going on.

A crew with the fire department delivered gifts to the girl and posed for photos with her.

