9-year-old praised by BRFD for assisting during medical emergency
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A 9-year-old girl is being praised by the Baton Rouge Fire Department for her “bravery and quick action.”
In a Facebook post on Wednesday, Aug. 24, BRFD stated Stafford Rose was with family and friends when someone began to experience a medical emergency.
The post went on the say the young girl jumped into action and gathered up all of the other children to protect them from what was going on.
A crew with the fire department delivered gifts to the girl and posed for photos with her.
