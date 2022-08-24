Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

‘We’re not playing:’ Baton Rouge liquor store facing pressure to close amid recent crime outside business

A Baton Rouge liquor store was at the center of an intense community meeting amid recent reports of crime happening outside the business.
By Perry Robinson
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge liquor store was at the center of an intense community meeting amid recent reports of crime happening outside the business.

Councilwoman Chauna Banks hosted the meeting Tuesday, Aug. 23, in response to concerns surrounding Vince’s Liquor Store. Several residents and other business owners have called for the business to be permanently shut down.

“We’re not playing. I’m not playing,” Banks said.

The store sits just off Scotland Ave. and Blues Highway. Banks says the business has become a hotspot for violence, drug activity, and prostitution.

Two separate shootings happened just outside the business over the last few months. On March 19, one of those shooting claimed the life of a 17-year-old. A second victim was killed on July 28.

Banks gave a stern warning to the store’s owners, either step up and help fix the problem or close up shop.

“I don’t care. Lawyer up or lawyer down. They will be closed down if something doesn’t change. I just want to make sure that’s clear,” Banks said. “Where crime has gone down in every other part of our district, it has gone up just in that block.”

The store’s owners, Alheleli Mohammed and Abdullah Mohammed, told community leaders they are prepared to take accountability, but their attorney believes shutting down would send the wrong message.

“I think it’s astonishing that there seems to be a call to shut down this business in this area, in an area by all accounts could use the business and could use the revenue,” Sacha Tessier, the owner’s attorney said.

Community members at the meeting shared the same thoughts.

“I think it would send the wrong message to just totally close it down,” one woman said. “We’re trying to build Baton Rouge and this community up.”

“All it’s going to do is that it’ll provide an empty building that’s dark and is going to invite more of the problem and it’s going to be less regulated because you’re not going to have somebody there calling the police and telling them to come out and remove the people from the property,” Tessier said.

Banks wants the store to increase their security measure and to intervene whenever they see suspicious activity happening.

The owners and other people at the meeting asked if BRPD could step in and possibly patrol the area more to cut down on the crime. In the end, Banks says it will take a joint effort.

”This is something collectively that we’re working towards, it won’t happen overnight, but this does give businesses a chance to do better,” Banks said.

Tessier says they plan to meet with Banks and BRPD Chief Murphy Paul to come up with a plan and other solutions to help address the problem.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

pills generic
Statins: More than just lowering cholesterol?
DCFS
Louisiana approved to issue Summer P-EBT benefits
Michael Tyler
Rapper Mystikal arrested on rape, domestic abuse, drug charges
CEO Heath Phillips in front of The Cove at Bear-X in College Station. The water park saw an...
Adults-only water park in Texas sees boom in customers from outside the state
P-EBT Louisiana
Child Care P-EBT available

Latest News

‘We’re not playing:’ BR liquor store facing pressure to close amid recent crime outside business
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, August 23
Rain, rain, and more rain
Capital Area Family Justice Center.
‘Ultimate form of power and control:’ Domestic violence advocates, law enforcement see uptick in strangulation cases
‘Ultimate form of power and control:’ Domestic violence advocates, law enforcement see uptick in str