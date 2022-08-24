Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

WATCH ON WAFB: Chargers at Saints in Preseason Game 3

Chargers vs Saints
Chargers vs Saints(NFL)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - The Saints will host the Chargers in their final preseason game of 2022 and just like the others, you can watch the action on WAFB.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 26. The pregame show starts at 6:30 p.m.

CHANNEL GUIDE:

COX - 7 (SD), 1007 (HD)

AT&T U-Verse - 9 (SD), 1009 (HD)

DIRECTV - 9

DISH - 9

EATEL - 7 (SD), 707 (HD)

OVER THE AIR (Antenna) - 9.1

Your online and streaming options are limited. WAFB doesn’t have permission to show the game on its website, news app, or streaming apps.

CLICK HERE for how you can watch it on other platforms.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

pills generic
Statins: More than just lowering cholesterol?
DCFS
Louisiana approved to issue Summer P-EBT benefits
CEO Heath Phillips in front of The Cove at Bear-X in College Station. The water park saw an...
Adults-only water park in Texas sees boom in customers from outside the state
Michael Tyler
Rapper Mystikal arrested on rape, domestic abuse, drug charges
P-EBT Louisiana
Child Care P-EBT available

Latest News

Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13)
Saints WR Michael Thomas misses open practice with hamstring injury
Chris Olave celebrates his 20-yard TD reception. (Source: New Orleans Saints)
No Winston or Dalton; Saints lose at Green Bay
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback, Joe Burrow, is featured on the popular sports magazine, yet...
Joe Burrow graces cover of September edition of Sports Illustrated
Ian Book is entering Year 2 with the Saints. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)
Saints QB Ian Book looking to shake off rough outing against the Texans