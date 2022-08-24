WATCH ON WAFB: Chargers at Saints in Preseason Game 3

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - The Saints will host the Chargers in their final preseason game of 2022 and just like the others, you can watch the action on WAFB.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 26. The pregame show starts at 6:30 p.m.

CHANNEL GUIDE:

COX - 7 (SD), 1007 (HD)

AT&T U-Verse - 9 (SD), 1009 (HD)

DIRECTV - 9

DISH - 9

EATEL - 7 (SD), 707 (HD)

OVER THE AIR (Antenna) - 9.1

Your online and streaming options are limited. WAFB doesn’t have permission to show the game on its website, news app, or streaming apps.

CLICK HERE for how you can watch it on other platforms.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.