Unclogging Pipes in Central

BATON ROUGE, La. - The city of Central clears out pipes that may cause flooding if clogged.

Any time there are several rainy days in a row, neighbors in Central’s Northwoods subdivision worry about flooding. “I have been here for 43 years, one of the first houses built here and since 2016, it’s kind of like we all shy away from just the rain, it’s doing it today and every day,” explains HOA President of Northwoods Kathy Keas.

Keas says she got 9 inches of water during the 2016 flood.

The subdivision, bordering the Amite and Comite Rivers, currently has about 640 homes in the neighborhood. “With one way in and one way out, so a lot of drainage is coming to the front, which is where we are. So, if the back is not taken care of, we get the blunt of what’s from the back up here in the front,” adds Keas.

The City of Central’s public works crews is cleaning pipes in residential areas to prevent future flooding. “This is a full size garbage can that was stuck in this underground drainage pipe, you know caught, creating a blockage. It’s amazing at what you fund in some of these drains, that people either put them in, float down or clog them. So, any time we can go in there and do preventative maintenance by cleaning the drains and getting the water flowing out of the road side ditches; so, they can get into our major channels,” explains David Barrow who is the mayor of Central.

For the past seven months, crews have been identifying clogged drains that prevent water from flowing properly. More than $3 million were set aside for the project to focus on clearing drainage structures and catch basins, which often get clogged because of litter.

“Our neighbors do try to keep their ditches free of debris, you know, but then there’s time when the catch basin that are there, and you can’t see,” adds Keas.

