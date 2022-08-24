‘Ultimate form of power and control:’ Domestic violence advocates, law enforcement see uptick in strangulation cases

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There’s a disturbing trend being seen when it comes to domestic violence cases across East Baton Rouge Parish.

District Attorney Hillar Moore says that 2021 was the worst year ever when it comes to domestic and dating violence-related homicides.

While this year’s numbers aren’t up to that level yet, advocates are dealing with more cases of victims being strangled.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office has already reported 33 domestic violence-related strangulation arrests.

Law enforcement sees uptick in strangulation cases (WAFB)

There are resources for victims of domestic violence:

Capital Area Family Justice Center: (225) 239-7880

Iris Domestic Violence Center: 24 Hour Crisis Line is (225) 389-3001 or (800) 541-9706

Capital Area Family Justice Center: (226) 239-7880

The Butterfly Society: 225-347-7725

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.